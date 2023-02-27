Lee Seung Gi raves about his fiancée Lee Da In: ‘It’s been a while since I made the decision to marry her’

Lee Seung Gi recently participated in a photo shoot for the March issue of GQ Korea. He showed off his charisma in this pictorial, but also boasted a freewheeling charm. Through his black and white photos, a chic and deep atmosphere also attracted attention. Lee Seung Gi’s interview:

In an interview that took place along with the photo shoot, Lee Seung Gi said that when he announced his marriage to Lee Da In, he was calm and happy. It had been a while since he decided to get married to her. From the moment he decided to be with her, he felt very comfortable. She is a friend whom he loved so much and worked hard alongside, but he was nervous when writing the letter." He said that he gained more courage and confidence through love as well as saying that the fighting power is different. The reason for not backing down is clear, and the will to do it to the end is stronger without giving up. It has helped the weight of the world has also become a little lighter.