Lee Seung Gi raves about his fiancée Lee Da In: ‘It’s been a while since I made the decision to marry her’
Lee Seung Gi is all about his love for Lee Da In in an interview. Read ahead to know more.
Lee Seung Gi recently participated in a photo shoot for the March issue of GQ Korea. He showed off his charisma in this pictorial, but also boasted a freewheeling charm. Through his black and white photos, a chic and deep atmosphere also attracted attention.
Lee Seung Gi’s interview:
In an interview that took place along with the photo shoot, Lee Seung Gi said that when he announced his marriage to Lee Da In, he was calm and happy. It had been a while since he decided to get married to her. From the moment he decided to be with her, he felt very comfortable. She is a friend whom he loved so much and worked hard alongside, but he was nervous when writing the letter."
He said that he gained more courage and confidence through love as well as saying that the fighting power is different. The reason for not backing down is clear, and the will to do it to the end is stronger without giving up. It has helped the weight of the world has also become a little lighter.
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s marriage:
On January 7th, Lee Seung Gi delivered the news of his marriage through his personal SNS. At the time, he said, "I have decided to spend the rest of my life with my dear Lee Da In and now as a couple, not just as her lover." He also revealed his heart for Da In, saying, "I want to share joy together, and overcome hardships without letting go of the hand I hold even if there are hardships in life."
Her agency, 9 ATO Entertainment, also said in an official position, "Actress Lee Da In has formed a precious relationship with actor Lee Seung Gi as her reliable companion." Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In started dating in May 2021. Their wedding will be held on April 7th. Yoo Jae Suk will host and will sing a congratulatory song to bless the future of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In. At the recent production presentation of JTBC's 'Peak Time', Lee Seung Gi said, "I made the biggest decision in my life. I will marry Lee Da In. I am living a happy day receiving many warm eyes and support from my colleagues. As a celebrity, I will do broadcasting and productions as I always do. This year, I am going to start doing music.”
