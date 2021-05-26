Lee Seung Gi releases a statement about his relationship with Lee Da In & addresses rumours about own agency

Actor Lee Seung Gi has released an official statement regarding his next steps. Read them here.

Two days ago, news about Mouse actor Lee Seung Gi leaving his long time agency and setting up his own, with his father, broke out. On the same day, another breaking news about the actor’s personal life was reported. The reports revealed that the actor has been in a relationship with the Hwarang actress Lee Da In for the past one year. This news was then confirmed by actress Lee Da In’s agency’s official statement, just a few hours after the reports.

What surprised and in a way, raised expectations for the fans, was the rumour that Lee Seung Gi was looking forward to starting his own one-man agency with his father. The rumour now seems baseless, as the actor’s new agency, Human Made, released a statement in support of their artist, by announcing him as a new artist and also confirming his relationship with Lee Da In.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

“Good morning. This is singer and actor, Lee Seung Gi’s new agency, Human Made. First of all, we would like to apologize for the delay in our announcement, as we were in the process of setting up our company.

Currently, as reported in the media, Lee Seung Gi is at the stage where he and Lee Da In have good feelings and are getting to know each other bit by bit. However, we ask for you to refrain from articles that contain reckless and unconfirmed speculations, and also hope that you will support them with warm gazes.

We also convey our infinite gratitude to all the staff and the CEO, Kwon Jin Young, of Hook Entertainment that Lee Seung Gi has been with for 18 years, since his trainee days. Even after this, we will be cheering on each other’s futures.

We hope you will support Human Made’s artist, Lee Seung Gi’s new start. Thank you.”

It’s now clear that Lee Seung Gi has joined a new agency and will not be setting up his own, whether alone or with his father.

