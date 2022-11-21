Lee Seung Gi REVEALED to have not been paid any money for his music since 2004 by Hook Entertainment

Lee Seung Gi Lee Seung Gi built his presence in the entertainment industry as a singer after debuting with the song ‘Because You're My Girl’, which turned out to be the most successful release for the artist launching him into stardom. What followed has been historical as Lee Seung Gi has gone on to be immensely loved by the masses. He made his acting debut in 2006 with a supporting role but has gone on to become a global star thanks to his contributions to multiple famous K-dramas and movies. Apart from that, his variety show presence has been building up for years and has also seen him becoming a sought-after host.

Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi has been in the industry for over 18 years now. He has been a part of Hook Entertainment’s artist lineup ever since and has worked with them through his successful singing career, acting debut, and the following fame.

Hook Entertainment

The entertainment agency and its long-time connection with the actor have been put under review with the recent happenings surrounding the actor’s inquiry about his earnings from his music. Known to have released over 130 songs so far, Lee Seung Gi has recorded multiple hits over the course of 18 years. Hook Entertainment has reportedly not paid the actor a single penny for his music, including any royalties that he was entitled to as well as the profits from his songs and albums’ sales.

An estimated report of Lee Seung Gi’s earnings from his music comes to close to 9.6 Billion KRW (7.16 million USD) however the singer claimed to have not received any money. In fact, it is also being reported that he was gaslighted by the company's officials who made him believe that he was not earning as his fans did not buy his music and that he was a ‘minus’ singer meaning someone whose expenses were more than their profits. He was also reportedly told that the company had to give out gifts to the media.

Demand of accounts

Lee Seung Gi has been questioning his earnings for a while now, even possibly doubting himself. However, he decided to ask for the statement of his accounts from Hook Entertainment as reported earlier this month. His suspicions reportedly began in January 2021 when an employee accidentally shared a record of his earnings with him, according to which he had made a profit of 33.6 million KRW (around 25,100 USD) for the particular release before any tax would be levied on it. A total calculation of the earnings from his 6th full album would come close to 884 million KRW (around 660,000 USD), however, none of it was allegedly received by the actor.



Brief departure

In May 2021, it was announced that Lee Seung Gi would be leaving Hook Entertainment after working with them for 17 years and establishing his own agency. The singer-actor was then revealed to have signed a new management contract in June 2021 where they would support him in pursuing independent activities through his one-man agency Human Made.

Hook Entertainment CEO Kwon Jin Young’s response

Shortly after the news of Lee Seung Gi’s zero earnings was released, the company's CEO said that they were sorry and ashamed about the claims made. The agency will reportedly release more details after a thorough understanding of the matter is done.