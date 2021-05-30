Lee Seung Gi’s fanclub sends a protest truck to his house opposing his relationship with Lee Da In

The largest Lee Seung Gi fanclub has denied giving support to a personal decision regarding the artist's own life. Read on to know.

A week ago, news broke out that actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were in a relationship. Both the artists’ agencies also confirmed the same. On one hand, fans of the artists and others are excited and happy for the couple, as they have found someone to love and support. On the other hand, there are also fans who are against this decision and leave no stone unturned to show it on a larger platform, publicly.

While coffee trucks are mostly sent to cheer their loved ones, they are, unfortunately, also sent to mark their disdain for some. On May 28, Lee Seung Gi’s largest fan club ‘Lee Seung Gi Gallery’ sent a coffee truck to protest and oppose the actor’s relationship with Lee Da In, because of the criminal history her stepfather has. The actress’ stepfather Lee Hong Heon was sentenced to prison for manipulating stock prices both in 2009 and 2018. Due to the stock price manipulation, many families underwent bankruptcy and it even drove some victims to take their own life.

The fanclub wrote messages on the LED display of the truck, which goes around the neighbourhood, displaying their protest. The messages included statements - “Are you willing to sacrifice your 17 year old career?”, “We have protected you for the past 17 years. It is now your turn to protect us Airens (fandom name)” and “If you didn’t know, it’s okay. We’re letting you know now. They have created too many victims”

See the photo of the protest truck below:

Lee Seung Gi's largest fans club sent a protest truck in front of his home in Seongbuk-dong. Fans are against his relationship with Lee Da In. His relationship became a hot topic because Lee Da In’s stepfather was sentenced to prison for manipulating stock prices. pic.twitter.com/QEH8SCbzgG — 제니카 (@minxjnc) May 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on the fans opposing the actor’s personal life decision? Tell us where you stand in the comments below.

