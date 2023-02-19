Lee Seung Gi shares words of gratitude following marriage announcement amid reports of netizens’ backlash

Lee Seung Gi gave his fans the surprise of a lifetime when he revealed that he would be marrying his girlfriend Lee Da In soon. In an announcement shared on his personal Instagram account, the actor expressed his plans to wed Lee Da In in a ceremony scheduled for April 7. However, many netizens have expressed mixed opinions about the actress’ family as her step-father has previously been convicted of stock manipulation and insider trading.

On February 18, Lee Seung Gi posted an update on his Instagram story in Korean, English, Mandarin and Japanese. Over pictures of himself taken during photo shoots, the singer-actor thanked his fan club Airen for their continued support. He promised them that he will never forget the love that they have given him.

Here’s what he wrote,

“Dear Airen, my precious fans who have been rooting for me throughout all my good and bad times. I want to express my deepest respect and love for you.

I have been able to come this far thanks to your unconditional love and support. I will try my best to protect you and return the love you all have shown me. Thank you for always be on my side, Airen. I will never forget.”