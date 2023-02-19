Lee Seung Gi shares words of gratitude following marriage announcement amid reports of netizens’ backlash
Lee Seung Gi will be marrying actress Lee Da In, in a ceremony to be held on April 7 and here’s what the singer-actor had to say.
Lee Seung Gi gave his fans the surprise of a lifetime when he revealed that he would be marrying his girlfriend Lee Da In soon. In an announcement shared on his personal Instagram account, the actor expressed his plans to wed Lee Da In in a ceremony scheduled for April 7. However, many netizens have expressed mixed opinions about the actress’ family as her step-father has previously been convicted of stock manipulation and insider trading.
Lee Seung Gi’s update
On February 18, Lee Seung Gi posted an update on his Instagram story in Korean, English, Mandarin and Japanese. Over pictures of himself taken during photo shoots, the singer-actor thanked his fan club Airen for their continued support. He promised them that he will never forget the love that they have given him.
Here’s what he wrote,
“Dear Airen, my precious fans who have been rooting for me throughout all my good and bad times. I want to express my deepest respect and love for you.
I have been able to come this far thanks to your unconditional love and support. I will try my best to protect you and return the love you all have shown me. Thank you for always be on my side, Airen. I will never forget.”
Lee Seung Gi’s marriage plans
On February 7, Lee Seung Gi wrote to his well-wishers via a handwritten letter on his Instagram account. He spoke about ‘the most important decision of his life’ announcing that he has decided to spend the rest of his life with Lee Da In who he now wishes to live with as a ‘married couple’. Lee Seung Gi praised his to-be-wife speaking about their plans to give back to the world once they wed on April 7. Asking for the support of the people, the singer-actor spoke about living happily in the future.
Even as multiple people stand sceptical of Lee Seung Gi’s to-be-wife’s family background, the singer-actor has only expressed his fondness for his lady love and hopes for a bright future with her. He recently thanked the media and the fans for their support during the press conference for the ongoing male idol group survival show ‘PEAK TIME’, where he has participated as the MC.
