Lee Seung Gi: Shocking audio footage of Hook Entertainment's CEO cursing and threatening reported

Lee Seung Gi requested a certificate of contents from Hook Entertainment , the agency that he has been connected with for over 18 years now. New audio footage allegedly of the company's CEO has now left his fans appalled.

Hook Entertainment

The audio recording was allegedly done by a fellow employee of the agency after the news of Lee Seung Gi applying for a certificate of profits went out. The recording is said to have been taken during a meeting between the CEO, Lee Seung Gi's manager and other employees including an executive. In the recording, CEO Kwon Jin Young reportedly hurled abuses at an employee who was supposed to take care of the finances and did not.

The CEO reportedly talks about herself and her anger issues. She cusses out the actor for demanding the accounting records and allegedly goes so far as to threaten to kill him. The recording further reveals Lee Seung Gi’s apparent manager breaking down and another employee consoling him.

Lee Seung Gi

The singer-actor recently demanded a certificate of contents from Hook Entertainment and it was further reported that Lee Seung Gi did not receive any money from his music profits since 2004. It was also reported that he was gaslighted by his agency’s officials who called him a ‘minus singer’ meaning someone who does not earn any profits.

The CEO is known to have previously responded to the reports saying that they are ashamed of the issue and will release the details later. Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi is continuing with filming and other schedules.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with verbal or mental abuse and is in need of support, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.