Lee Seung Gi signs again with former agency Hook Entertainment; To be represented by two labels

Lee Seung Gi’s new one-man agency partners with his former agency. Read on to find out.

Mouse star Lee Seung Gi has declared that he will be collaborating his one-man agency, Human Made with his former debut agency, Hook Entertainment. In their official statement, Hook Entertainment said that Lee Seung Gi has signed with their label again and will promote his activities under two labels. He will continue his activities of being a singer, actor and multi-tainer with renewed vigour.

A lot has been happening in Lee Seung Gi's life. The talented actor recently wrapped his highly successful drama, Mouse, wherein he starred as The Predator - Jeong Ba Reum, his first-ever negative role. The actor also confirmed that he is in a relationship with actress Lee Da In. The actor had previously stated that he will be leaving his former debut agency, to establish a one-man agency, Human Made. However, Lee Seung Gi has decided to collaborate with his former agency, Hook Entertainment and will now be represented by two labels. The news was officiated by Hook Entertainment via an official statement.

Hook Entertainment clarified that Lee Seung Gi wishes to break the existing framework and actively communicate with domestic and overseas fans through independent and creative activities in a wider and diverse field, he has decided to do so via Human Made. However, as Lee Seung Gi is known to be a talented singer, actor and multi-tainer, Hook Entertainment has decided to sign a management contract with him. Hook Entertainment hopes to continue supporting his independent and creative activities, as they have done for the past 17 years.

They asked fans to show love and support to Lee Seung Gi and Human Made.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are confirmed to be in a relationship, states agency

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts on the issue with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×