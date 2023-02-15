Lee Seung Gi speaks about to-be-wife Lee Da In for the first time since announcing marriage plans

Lee Seung Gi appeared for a press schedule on February 15 and became the topic of discussion, and rightly so, as this was the first time the media was able to ask the singer-actor about his upcoming plans, including his marriage to actress Lee Da In . The press conference was held for the upcoming idol group survival show ‘PEAK TIME’. Also in attendance were other artists like Girls’s Generation’s Tiffany Young, Park Jae Bum (Jay Park), INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu, Highlight’s Lee Gikwang, and a photo cut-out of Super Junior’s Kyuhyun. Lee Seung Gi is set to act as the MC of the show.

The star thanked the attendees for their good wishes for the couple. Once again reiterating it to be the biggest decision of his life, he announced that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In will be getting married on April 7. The actor expressed his hope of receiving congratulations from many people. Talking about his current feelings and that of his fiancée, Lee Seung Gi said that because of the warm reception of the news from his fans, he and Lee Da In are spending their days happily.

Adding about his plans after his marriage, Lee Seung Gi said that he is planning on doing his best as a husband as well as a celebrity. He noted that fans can expect a lot more music from him in the coming days. Ending his comments, Lee Seung Gi asked for the support of those around him.

Lee Seung Gi’s marriage plans

On February 7, Lee Seung Gi shared a handwritten letter on his personal Instagram account announcing his plans to marry his girlfriend Lee Da In on April 7. He praised her, calling the actress a warm-hearted and loving person, who he hopes to have by his side for the rest of his life. The news came as a pleasant surprise to his fans as the couple only confirmed their relationship in 2021, and are known to have been dating since late 2020.