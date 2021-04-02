Lee Seung Gi starts losing it as Kwon Hwa Woon returns from the grave in episode 10 of Mouse

Mouse continues to throw mysteries and twists at us full speed in the latest episode.

The 10th episode of tvN's Wednesday and Thursday drama 'Mouse' which aired yesterday, April 1st, 2021, recorded an average of 6.2% for households in the metropolitan area, a maximum of 6.7%, an average of 5.6% for households nationwide, and a maximum of 5.9%. In addition, the tvN target male and female 2049 viewership ratings recorded an average of 3.0%, a highest 3.4%, a national average of 3.3%, and a highest 3.6% in the metropolitan area. (Based on a paid platform incorporating cable, IPTV, and satellite TV).

In the latest episode, Kwon Hwa-woon eerily portrayed Sung Yo-han, who appears in front of Jeong Bar Reum, back from the dead (played by Lee Seung-gi). Ba Reum seems to have just committed a murder which made for a bone-chilling ending. After choking Woo Hyeong-cheol (played by Song Jae-hee), the real culprit in the serial murder case at the centre of the drama, Sung Yo-han (played by Kwon Hwa-un) appears in front of Ba Reum, who is seen in a fit of self-destruction. Woo Hyeong Cheol convinces Ba Reum that all the murders were done by Yo Han which makes memories of murder flash by in his head but he is almost certain that Yo Han is not the killer. Ba Reum has also tried to strangle Go Mu Chi earlier, barely holding back the urge to kill. Later, he visits Han Seo Joon to let him know that there definitely seems to be a problem as he has almost killed a man. He is losing control over his own senses slowly but steadily. In particular, the dramatic tension was doubled as Ba Reum's shocked eyes met Yo Han's cool and nonchalant ones.

The murders in spite of God have also started occurring again right in time for the return of Yo Han. All the signs are matching up, indicating the return of the psychopathic killer. In a recently discovered murder case, the victim's middle finger is broken and pointed at a cross once again. Ba Reum is struggling with his identity and while he is determined to prove that he is not a psychopath, his internal conflict is too strong. At the same time, Bong Yi showed her true inner strength while confronting her reality surrounding her abuser being released from prison.

The narrative of Mouse is showing no signs of becoming less confusing any time soon and with the story taking a completely science-fictional turn, it will be interesting to see how everything is wrapped up in the second half of the drama.

