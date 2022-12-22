Lee Seung Gi sues Hook Entertainment’s CEO, former directors and current directors for fraud

On December 22, 2022 it was reported that Lee Seung Gi filed a legal complaint against Hook Entertainment’s CEO as well as the company’s former and current directors for fraud and embezzlement.

They stated, “This morning, we filed a complaint against the former and current directors, including CEO Kwon Jin Young of Hook, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office.”

They continued. “As has already been reported several times, Hook Entertainment hid the fact that music sales were generated from Lee Seung Gi for about 18 years after his debut and did not settle it. We filed a complaint for violation of the law (business embezzlement) and violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes (fraud).”

Hook Entertainment’s directors cheated with the actor’s advertising fees

Lee Seung Gi also revealed that he learned through a recent tip that the former and current directors of Hook cheated him out of some of the advertising model earnings. The legal representative said, “Lee Seung Gi knew that about 10% of the advertising model fee was paid to the advertising agency in the name of ‘Agency fee’ for several years, but in reality, former and current directors of Hook Entertainment did not pay some of the above agency fees to the advertising agency. It seems to have been shared, “ he said.

When the singer-actor raised an objection to this, Hook acknowledged the fact only then and paid Lee Seung Gi about 630 million won in advertising fees and delayed interest separately from the sound source fee around December 16, 2022. The legal representative said, “For the above crimes, Hook’s CEO Kwon Jin Young and three current and former directors were also sued for fraud and business embezzlement.”

They also further stated, “Lee Seung Gi has never reached an agreement with Hook regarding music fees and payment. Despite this, on the morning of December 16, 2022, Hook without prior notice transferred about 4.81 billion won of unsettled payment for music and defrauded advertising payment and filed a confirmation of non-existence of debt lawsuit against Lee Seung Gi.” Lee Seung Gi reportedly learnt about this via a recent report, and he hasn't yet received the complaint.

Furthermore, the payment that Hook Entertainment claims to be paid to the actor is completely different from the agreement Lee Seung Gi is aware of. We will seek compensation for damages.” they said. Lee Seung Gi asserted that he had never received a settlement from Hook for song royalties and demanded that all relevant information be made transparent.

Prior to this, Hook Entertainment claimed that it had fully delivered Lee Seung Gi's unpaid profits of 2.9 billion won and any interest charges of 1.2 billion won. After that, Lee Seung Gi posted on Instagram to announce that, aside from legal fees, he would donate all of his unpaid earnings.