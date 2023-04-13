Lee Seung Gi talks marriage to Lee Da In, Hook Ent. feud in Instagram posts: 'Acquaintances told to break-up'

On April 12, Lee Seung Gi took to his Instagram and posted a two-part statement where he personally acknowledged and addressed all kinds of rumours related to him and his marriage to Lee Da In. In the said posts, Lee Seung Gi also addressed his grievances with his former agency Hook Entertainment. He started off his first statement by addressing baseless headlines that went viral, especially around his wedding to Lee Da In. In the very same statement, Lee Seung Gi also talked about the sheer volume of warmth and support that he received when he donated all his unpaid earnings.

Referring to a specific headline about stock price manipulation and embezzlement, Lee Seung Gi wrote that the aforementioned was nothing even remotely more than pure misinformation. Adding to the latter, Lee Seung Gi revealed that his in-laws had in fact filed a complaint against the media outlets that started this baseless conversation in the first place. Following the complaint, the reporters in question couldn’t prove anything in their favour and were therefore asked to publish corrective articles on the matter. Lee Seung Gi then addressed his feud with his former managing agency Hook Entertainment and recalled how the agency’s director had once tried to intimidate him by saying that a media outlet was investigating Lee Da In’s father. It was only after some time that Lee Seungi Gi found out that it was his own agency that had asked the said reporter to publish articles slandering Lee Da In’s father. The actor also recalled how his agency would demand him to give presents like designer items.

Lee Seung Gi started the second part of his Instagram statement by apologising to fans who had been hurt by the sheer volume of articles that had come out about the alleged problems with his in-laws. Adding on to the aforementioned Lee Seungi Gi recalled how even people close to him advised him to break with Lee Da In and prioritize his own image. To the latter, Lee Seung Gi had a very straightforward response, ‘She did not choose her parents so how can I break up because of her parents’ issues?’. Lee Seung Gi then talked about a promise that he made to his wife about living while paying back. He then added that the couple plans to offer aid and assistance whenever and wherever it is needed.

Concludingly, Lee Seung Gi talked about how this was the first time in 20 years of his career as a celebrity that he spoke with such emotion. He then went on to add that while he did not expect people to bless his marriage, he would request them to watch over him and Lee Da In.

