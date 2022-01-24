Lee Seung Gi is in talks to star in new legal drama 'Love According to the Law'

Lee Seung Gi may be starring in a new drama soon! On January 24, YTN star reported that Lee Seung Gi will be starring in KBS2’s new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Love According to the Law' also known as 'Love based on Law' and 'Love by Law'.

In response to the report, a source from Lee Seung Gi’s agency Hook Entertainment confirmed that Lee Seung Gi has received an offer to star in ‘Love According to the Law,’ and he is positively reviewing the offer! If he accepts the role, this will be Lee Seung Gi’s first drama in approximately 10 months since the super-successful tvN’s 'Mouse' and his first KBS drama in 16 years since 'Famous Chil Princesses' in 2006.

'Love According to the Law' is a law romance drama that unfolds at Law Café, which is both a law firm and a café. Based on a web novel, the drama tells the story of a landlord, who is a former prosecutor once known as the 'monster genius,' and a lawyer, who is a former Miss Korea contestant.

The drama will be helmed by director Lee Eun Jin and co-produced by Jidam Media, which worked on TV Chosun’s 'Love (Ft. Marriage and Divorce)' and KBS2’s 'Doctor Prisoner,' and Higround, which recently worked on TV Chosun’s 'Uncle.' The drama is slated to air sometime in August.

