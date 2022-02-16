Lee Seung Gi tests positive for COVID-19; Reassures fans through a sweet personal message

Hook Entertainment has confirmed reports that singer, actor, host, and entertainer Lee Seung Gi has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency shared on February 15 that the artist has temporarily halted all activities due to receiving a positive diagnosis. A representative of the agency confirmed, “Today, Lee Seung Gi underwent testing with a self-test kit before a scheduled advertisement shoot. As soon as it was confirmed that his result was positive, he immediately halted all scheduled activities. Afterwards, he underwent PCR testing, and received positive results.”

The agency has also shared that Lee Seung Gi had previously received three doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, adding that the artist is currently in self-isolation and will be adhering to the guidelines of the government health authorities.

After the news was released, Lee Seung Gi took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of an article about his positive diagnosis with the caption, “ How did an article (get published) at the speed of light like this?” He went on to reassure his fans by sharing a photo of himself from his childhood and writing “Because many people have been worried and are contacting me~ I just have ordinary cold-like symptoms, so please don’t worry too much. I will recover quickly and greet you again in good health~!! Thank you to the many people who have been worrying about me.”

Since his debut in 2004 with ‘Because You’re My Girl’, Lee Seung Gi has gone on to earn the title of a ‘Triple Threat’ entertainer, thanks to his success as a singer, actor, and host.

We wish good health and a speedy recovery to Lee Seung Gi.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Seo Kang Joon, Lee Si Young and more hide many secrets in the character posters for ‘Grid’