Lee Seung Gi to donate 3.8 million USD of music earnings received from Hook Ent; Addresses issue

Lee Seung Gi has, for the first time since the news broke, addressed the legal dispute with his agency Hook Entertainment. While he has since applied to terminate his contract, a decision is yet to be declared about his relationship with the company.

Today morning it was reported that the agency paid 5 billion KRW to the star, clearing any due that remained between Lee Seung Gi and Hook Entertainment, as per the company. They are said to have sent the artist a clear breakdown of his earnings and claim that there is a lot of difference between the amount he requests and the one he is owed. Hence, no settlement was reached. To avoid a prolonged legal dispute the agency decided to send him the money calculated as a base payment of 1.3 billion KRW, unpaid earnings of 2.9 billion KRW and delayed interest of 1.2 billion KRW. Their statement added they owed no further payments to the singer-actor and have filed a countersuit to end the case.

Lee Seung Gi’s letter

The artist took to his Instagram account to share a personal letter in which he accused Hook Entertainment of trying to unilaterally close the case by paying the music profits which they amounted to 5 billion KRW. Lee Seung Gi denied having begun this legal battle for the sake of money. He added that he was not aware of how the amount (5 billion KRW) was calculated and hence will be continuing to fight in the court for the efforts that he has executed so far and for being made to believe that he did not earn anything in the first place.

Furthermore, Lee Seung Gi has vowed to donate all the money he receives during this battle, which he expects to be a long and tiresome one, starting with 5 billion KRW (about 3.8 million USD). He will meet up with charity representatives to decide how to donate the money to those in need. Fans have celebrated his decision with trending hashtags and praising him for his philanthropic actions.

The case

Lee Seung Gi sued Hook Entertainment, a company he has been associated with for over 18 years now and has managed him since then, only agreeing to a co-management contract with his self-made agency in 2021. The singer-actor demanded a certificate of contents that would break down his payments transparently. He claimed that he was not paid anything for the music that has been released since his debut. He further added to having been gaslighted into believing that he never earned any profits and was always in the negatives. An accidental text message about his supposed earnings prompted him to take this court. The matter turned ugly soon as it was revealed that the CEO cussed out the artist and even threatened him as an audio recording was made public.

Earlier, management agency Hook Entertainment denied the singer-actor’s claims of duping him of his own earnings from his music career. Lee Seung Gi reportedly claimed that he never received any amount in the last 18 years and was made to believe that he was a minus singer, meaning one with no profits, despite being a successful artist with multiple hits throughout those years. Hook Entertainment issued an apology and the CEO of the agency said that she will take full responsibility for the matter.

Since the news of Lee Seung Gi applying to terminate his contract was released, veteran actress and Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung has ended her relationship with Hook Entertainment as the term of her contract ended and she decided not to renew, the reports of which the agency previously rubbished.

Lee Seung Gi has promised to continue working as usual on his own path and it was recently announced that he will be the MC of the idol auditioning program, ‘Peak Time’, where male K-pop stars who have already debuted will once again try their hand at achieving success.