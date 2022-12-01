Lee Seung Gi to reportedly terminate his contract, sends notice to HOOK Entertainment

On December 1, 2022, it was reported that singer-actor Lee Seung Gi has forwarded a notice to HOOK Entertainment with the intention of terminating his exclusive contract with the company. The actor has been in a legal dispute with the agency for quite some time. Lee Seung Gi, who stayed with HOOK Entertainment for the past 18 years will now be parting ways.

The controversy started earlier this month when the actor made it public that HOOK Entertainment did not give him money for his music earnings since 2014. The actor then submitted a legal request to the management agency demanding transparent records of his music distribution. Later, HOOK Entertainment denied the actor's accusations and claimed that they did not embezzle his money. The agency stated that they had settled the earnings with the actor in 2021 when he renewed the contract. Following this, Lee Seung Gi’s side addressed the issue again and stated that it was not true.

Lee Seung Gi And HOOK Entertainment

Lee Seung Gi’s representative stated that the agency did not cooperate during the whole process. The agency had failed to verify the accounting records of the actor's revenue generated through his music activities. Recently, HOOK Entertainment's CEO, Kwon Jin Young, apologised for this controversy and took full accountability. She promised to fulfill her financial obligations, even if it meant liquidating her assets.

It is reported that Lee Seung Gi’s legal team has secured the evidence to sue HOOK Entertainment for violating the actor's management duties and that the actor will proceed with the termination of his exclusive contract with the agency.