Lee Seung Gi was ‘an elite soldier’ during his military time, says trot singer Park Goon who served with him

Ever wondered how actor Lee Seung Gi was during his time in military? Read on to find out.

Variety shows are a great way of knowing an idol’s life experiences, especially the times which people might not know much about. In the popular SBS show Master In The House, the cast members visit a celebrity’s house and stay over for a couple of days in order to gain knowledge and expertise from them. Among the current cast members, actor Lee Seung Gi also is one, who has been with the show from episode 1 (which aired in December 2017).

In the latest episode of Master in The Sun, which aired on June 27, the cast visited their new master Park Goon, a former professional soldier who now works with the Korea Coast Guard. He had also debuted as a trot singer in 2019! During the show, Lee Seung Gi shared that the two had previously met, during their military service as they served at the same time and have an officer and soldier release!

Everyone knows about Lee Seung Gi as a talented actor. But not many know about his time as a soldier. Park Goon then shared his opinions of the actor during his military time saying, “He was really the model soldier. He was an elite soldier. He even received full marks in all the physical examinations.” He elaborated, “Once, we did a marathon of about 10 kilometers with 1000 people and he placed in the Top 100! Other people in the top 100 were professional athletes, and still Lee Seung Gi ranked among them.”

Park Goon then even talked about how he considers Lee Seung Gi his senior even in regular life. He said, “As per the military hierarchy, I called him Sergeant Lee Seung Gi, but in civil life, I am going to treat him like a senior as he debuted 16 years before me.”

Even Lee Seung Gi talked about Park Goon and it was all praises! He shared that Park Goon was really popular back in the military and has a powerful stage presence. He even said that he was surprised to see him on TV when he was discharged and see him being loved by so many people. He shared that he never thought he would ever debut as a singer!

We hope this connection only grows fonder!

