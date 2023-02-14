Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Yeon Seok, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua, Hoshi and more to star in TVING’s new game variety show?

On February 14th, TVING announced that 'Bro Marble', armed with super-strong chemistry, super-special games, and ultra-luxury attractions, will be released in the first half of 2023. 'Bro Marble' is a variety show that enjoys traveling through the 'real version of Bro Marble' game in the world-class city of Dubai.

Bro Marble is a board game where you roll a dice to purchase the city you arrive at, and pay a toll if you get caught in another player's city. 'Bro Marble (working title)', which was born with this motif, has grown to a super-large scale for adults who know the taste of money. In the 'Bromarble' game, which is played with landmarks in Dubai, tolls are paid only in cash, and bros can freely enjoy traveling in the landmarks they own through the game. But don't be careless!

Difficulties hidden in various places of 'Bro Marble' will put the bros to the test. From enduring in the middle of a sandy desert, to traveling without a penny after bankruptcy, to escaping from an uninhabited island, and surviving moments of crisis and winning both friendship and money, the final winning bro raises questions about who will be.

The cast of the show:

For 'Bro Marble', SBS' proven production team and laughter guaranteed bros came together. Lee Seung Gi, an all-round entertainer who has been active in numerous entertainment programs such as 'Master in the House' and 'Singer Gain', as well as actor Yoo Yeon Seok, who is greatly loved for 'Hospital Playlist' and 'Understanding Of Love', 'Reply 1988' and 'Extreme Job' fame Lee Dong Hwi, who showed outstanding comic acting and received attention as a member of 'MSG Wannabe' in 'What Do You Do When You Play', veteran entertainer Ji Seokjin, who has been delivering laughter for 12 years with 'Running Man', 'New Journey to the West', 'Singer Gain', etc.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, who boasts a spiciness with a sweet voice, and Joshua and Hoshi, members of the group SEVENTEEN, who have shown an unrivaled sense of entertainment with their own content 'Going Seventeen'. Expectations are high that it will deliver a variety of fun, from the guaranteed chemistry of 'real' bros gathered in one place, to fierce brain fights, to desires slowly revealed in front of money and unpredictable twists.

