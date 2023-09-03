Lee Seung Gi's agency clarifies about cancelation of unofficial schedule before concert in Atlanta

Recently, the agency of Lee Seung Gi gave out a statement clarifying the cancelation of an unofficial event that was to take place before the start of his concert in Atlanta. Lee Seung Gi performed his concert at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. It was held on August 30. Before the start of the event, Lee Seung Gi had to pay a visit to a restaurant that had sponsored the concert. But eventually, this visit could not take place.

Lee Seung Gi had to cancel the restaurant visit ahead of the tour

Lee Seung Gi's agency Humanmade shared that a misunderstanding led to his visit to the restaurant stand being canceled. His visit to the restaurant was revealed to the public which in the first place was meant to be only for the employees of the restaurant. The agency further shared that there was a verbal agreement of Lee Seung Gi taking a photo with the restaurant employees but on social media, it was advertised as if it was an event that was supposed to take place at the restaurant. The agency further added that Lee Seung Gi's flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta faced turbulence which led to the shaking of the aircraft. Hence, the artist reached Atlanta by 10 pm and it took him another 30 mins to reach his hotel. Owing to the delay caused, the agency emphasized placing importance on the artist's physical condition first.

Lee Seung Gi's U.S. Tour

Lee Seung Gi's agency added, that if he had gone to the restaurant, there was a possibility that his performance at the concert would get affected. In case, a fan meeting or an official event was promised beforehand, Lee Seung Gi would have made sure to attend it no matter what. Because the concert was the most important scheduled activity at that time, the artist prioritized the people present at the concert. In May, he kicked off his 'The Dreamer's Dream - Chapter 2' Tour in Asia and the U.S. For his U.S. leg of the tour, he performed in Los Angeles and Atlanta on August 26 and August 30 respectively. The New Jersey show was canceled due to some issues from the venue's side.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How did Jeon Somi and BTS’ RM become friends? Fast Forward singer answers curious fan during fansign event