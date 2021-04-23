Lee Seung Gi's Mouse aired later than usual, tvN issues an apology to the viewers

tvN has formally apologized for not airing Mouse according to schedule. Read on to find out.

On April 22, the latest episode of Mouse began airing at approximately 10.50 pm KST, which is 20 minutes late of its scheduled air-time of 10.30 pm KST. tvN, the broadcast network that airs Mouse formally apologised to the viewers explaining that the post-production on Episode 15 of Mouse ran late, so the start of the broadcast ended up being later than scheduled. They also assured viewers that they won't be disappointed in the finale of the episode. Viewers were informed via a message airing on their television screens informing them about the delay within the broadcast network. The message ended with the team sincerely apologising to the viewers for causing an inconvenience to viewers.

Just close to the heels of the last few episodes of Mouse, the drama witnessed a slight drop in their TV viewing ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, Mouse recorded ratings of 4.901 percent on April 22, and 4.964 percent on April 21, a slight drop compared to last week’s ratings. Perhaps the unexpected delay caused viewers to become frustrated and change channels. Mouse is at an interesting point right now and with 5 more episodes to go, it is as unpredictable as it gets.

In the 15th episode of the show, Jeong Ba Reum, played by Lee Seung Gi recovered all his past memories. Go Mu Chi, played by Lee Hee Joon is shocked to know that Jeong Ba Reum has been the psychopath all this while and has been The Predator even before they met! He was also the mastermind behind the death of Oh Bong Yi's grandmother, the brutal death of Go Mu Chi's brother Go Mu Won, played by Kim Young Jae, and all the murders that happened in their city. Jeong Ba Reum is wrecked with guilt, or is he? The plot heats up. Mouse airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on tvN at 10:30 pm KST.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi's psychopathic instincts finally explode in latest episode of tvN's Mouse

Are you excited to watch the next week's episode? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×