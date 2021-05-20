Lee Seung Gi's Mouse bids farewell with strong ratings, Kim Bum's Law School achieves best ratings yet

Mouse, Sell Your Haunted House and Law School farewell on the rating chart. Read on to find out.

K-dramas always leave a bitter-sweet taste in the audiences' mouth. Sweet for the wonderful viewing experience we have as audiences, and bitter for when the drama's end, we feel sad that we cannot watch it anymore. Yesterday, tvN's flagship drama Mouse reached its conclusion after a successful 20 episode run and bid farewell to the viewers with solid ratings.

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of Mouse recorded average nationwide viewership ratings of 6.25 percent. This is a 0.65 percent rise from the previous episode which recorded a 5.60 percent and the drama’s third-highest ratings in its 20-episode run. On the other hand, Sell Your Haunted House recorded ratings of 4.4 percent and 6.5 percent for its two parts, surpassing its previous personal best of 6.3 percent set on April 28.

Kim Bum's Law School also set an all-time high with 5.562 percent recorded for episode 10, beating its previous record of 5.508 percent recorded for episode 9. Lee Seung Gi's Mouse witnessed a heartbreaking conclusion. Ba Reum apologises to Bong Yi and asks Moo Chi to help the victims of the families he has killed. After hallucinating a hug between him and his younger self, Ba Reum dies.

ALSO READ: Here's why we believe having a spin off is the best trend to emerge out of K dramas, Feat Lee Seung Gi's Mouse

Did you enjoy watching Mouse? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×