Lee Seung Gi's Mouse clocks spectacular ratings in the latest episode of the thriller series

Mouse and its adjoining spin-off series, Mouse: The Predator are raking in the big numbers. Read on to find out.
Actor Lee Seung-gi is posing at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards' Actor Lee Seung-gi is posing at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards' (Pic Credit - News1)
Lee Seung Gi's Mouse recently went on brief hiatus to upgrade their script and polish their series before the finale episodes, as audiences must understand the plot thoroughly. Instead, the makers aired Mouse: The Predator, a spin-off series documenting the life and the psyche of the main protagonist Jeong Ba Reum and his psychopathic past. It seems the decision paid off handsomely as Lee Seung Gi's Mouse clocked spectacular ratings for its 16th episode. 

According to Nielsen Korea, The 16th episode aired yesterday on May 5 with an average of 5.6 percent, a maximum of 6.1 percent, and an average of 5.0 percent and a maximum of 5.4 percent of households in the metropolitan area. The audiences are loving the various twists and turns in the series, including the shocking revelation of Jeong Ba Reum being the gruesome psychopathic murderer himself! 

Episode 16 explores more of Jeong Ba Reum's fragmented memory His unreliable narration continues, with it hinted that the brain surgery is causing hallucinations as a side effect. Moo Chi and Ba Reum are close to finding another killer who is involved in the gruesome murders. Also, Moo Chi does some investigative work of his own, will he piece everything together and figure out the truth about Jeong Ba Reum? Tune into episode 17 to find out. 

When does Mouse air
Mouse airs on tvN on Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 pm KST.

