Lee Seung Gi's Mouse & Lee Min Ki's Oh My Ladylord did not air yesterday & THIS is the reason why

A couple of shows across different channels were not aired yesterday and here's why.

One of the best aspects of K-dramas is the fact that they give importance to the quality of content. Makers of Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin starrer, Vincenzo issued a statement saying that they have taken a break for a week to further improve the quality and completeness of the drama. It is said that there will be a special episode on April 17, while they are undecided for April 18. Episode 17th will now be broadcast on April 24th and a weekly Gyeolbang special broadcast will be aired in the next week's time slot. However, Mouse and Oh My Ladylord did not air yesterday and this is the reason why.

According to reports carried out by Daily Economic Star Today and Newsen, tvN's Mouse aired a special episode instead of the next episode in the series. The drama's production team revealed in a statement that after the 10th episode, the overall context of the story and the atmosphere of the show changed, and to allow viewers to understand the nuances of the show better, they aired the special episode. The special episode aimed to bridge the gap between the makers and the audiences' understanding of the plot. It also provided expectations for future plot development. However, episode 11 will air on April 8 at 10:30 pm KST as per schedule.

Various other dramas took a break due to programs for the by-elections. The dramas that did not air yesterday are MBC’s A Good Supper and Oh My Ladylord, KBS 2TV’s Love on the Air, KBS’s Be My Dream Family, TV Chosun’s PPONG School, JTBC’s There Is No House for Us in Seoul, and Channel A’s Friends.

