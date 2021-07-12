Lee Seung Gi's Mouse receives nomination at 11th Annual Series Mania 2021 for International Panorama Category

The festival will be held on 26 Aug-2 Sep in Lille, France this year! Read on to find out.

Lee Seung Gi's crime-mystery thriller Mouse is going international and how! The path-breaking drama starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun and Kyung Soo Jin was the only TV drama from South Korea to receive a nomination at the 11th Annual Series Mania 2021 for the International Panorama Category!

For those unversed, Series Mania 2021 is a French Television festival event that celebrates amazingly written and well-produced television drama content from across the world. The festival is in its 11th year this year. Among the international series nominated in the Panorama category from the UK, USA, France, Italy, Turkey, Israel, and other works that are known around the world, tvN's Mouse is the only Korean work that received this prestigious nomination.

Of course, the credit goes to the well-researched plot and detailed writing by writer Choi Ran, good direction by PD Choi Joon Bae and Kang Cheol Woo and finally, fantastic performances by the cast members, particularly Lee Seung Gi, who was simply terrific as the psychopath Jeong Ba Reum! It is hard to believe that this was Lee Seung Gi's first performance as a negative character, and he aced it! Congratulations to tvN and Team Mouse!

This year's celebration is scheduled to happen from August 26 to September 2 in Lille, France.

