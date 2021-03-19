Lee Seung Gi's Mouse takes leave with a dark cliffhanger; Lee Hee Jun shoots Kwon Ha Woon

Lee Seung Gi, who showed a sudden 180-degree turn in his attitude with a cold look, caused a strong thrill in Thursday's episode.

The sixth episode of tvN's Wednesday and Thursday drama "Mouse", aired on March 18 and recorded a nationwide average viewership rating of 6.7 percent. "Mouse" seems to enjoy breaking its own records.

In the episode, Sung Yo Han's (Kwon Ha Woon) face went beyond the ever-present coolness and became eerie at Oh Bong Yi's (Park Joo Hyun) hospital room, who was injured due to a fight with the Predator, and asked if she saw the face of the Predator. Seeing her negative reply, he coolly said, "Had you seen the face of the killer, you would have been dead". Also, Sung Yo Han visited his mother, Sung Ji Eun, who now goes by the name of Sung Jin Ah, and asked whether she knew her son was a killer. His cold eyes shocked the viewers.

While Oh Bong Yi was sad because she couldn't see the face of the Predator, Go Mu Chi (Lee Hee Jun) imagined Sung Yo Han having killed his friend and alibi Kim Joon Seong (Son Woo Hyun).

Sung Yo Han goes to the house of Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) with a weapon. Jung Ba Reum helps Oh Bong Yi, who was living with him, flee and confronts him.

We see Go Mu Chi shooting Sung Yo Han who struck Jung Ba Reum's head. Both Jung Ba Reum and Sung Yo Han faint giving a dramatic tension. Jung Ba Reum, who was looking quite healthy despite the bandaged head, woke up in the hospital and stared at the chirping bird in the cage. Twisting the bird's neck, he threw it out of the window.

The episode ends with another dark cliffhanger but Jung Ba Reum somehow gives off the psychopathic vibes missing from last week's ending.

We do see a lot of Kwon Ha Woon in this episode and his acting proficiency is commendable. Of course, we can't miss the growth Pyo Ji Hoon has shown in this episode. Holding onto the feelings induced by this episode, we are eagerly awaiting next week.

