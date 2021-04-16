Lee Seung Gi's psychopathic instincts finally explode in latest episode of tvN's Mouse

Lee Hee Joon's moment with culprit Lee Seung Gi reaches highest momentary rating.

Every week, tvN's psychopath serial killer chasing drama Mouse delivers such interesting puzzles to our tables that never cease to amaze us. This might be the reason it has been ruling the Wednesday-Thursday drama battlefield to date. Episode 12, aired on April 14, reached an average viewership rating of 5.2 percent in the nation peaking at 5.5 percent. Episode 13, broadcast on April 15, recorded an average of 5.4 percent nationwide that reached a peak of 6.0 percent; and again ranked #1 in all channels including terrestrial broadcasting.

Past Instances

The past instances that are shown at the beginning of every episode tend to give an idea of what we are about to see. Thursday's episode began with an attack on a very pregnant Sung Ji Eun, a very important aspect of the Suseong Serial Murders that Oh Bong Yi spends her time on further in the episode.

Jeong Ba Reum vs Sung Yo Han

The part of Sung Yo Han's brain in Jeong Ba Reum is in continuous conflict with his own. Sung Yo Han's psychopathic tendencies at certain intervals overtake his actual self; cue maiming the cat. But his kindness is far greater than Sung Yo Han’s psychopathy, according to Dr Daniel Lee, and hence he couldn't kill Yu Na.

Oh Bong Yi

She is the major suspect behind Kang Duk Soo's murder. But thanks to Shin Sang getting the evidence, creative tips from Jeong Ba Reum, it was found that she was not the murderer after all. Finally, the girl can get some rest. Choi Hong Ju offers her a job at Sherlock Hong Ju with some added flashbacks about how being a producer wasn't her dream but someone else's.

Detour from Kang Duk Soo

We take a detour from the case of Kang Duk Soo's murder as his murder weapon had DNA of a prisoner. Choi Hong Ju and Oh Bong Yi were at the prison interviewing the person whose DNA was found, Lee Jae Shik. He was imprisoned for assaulting the person who almost sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, which killed that person. The DNA turned out to be from a patch he had made on the clothes Kang Duk Soo was wearing. Suspect ruled out.

Suseong Serial Murders

During her visit to the prison, Oh Bong Yi comes across a prisoner who was the culprit of Suseong Serial Murders and killed 9 people, the 10th one escaped. The 10th almost victim happened to be *drumroll* the pregnant Sung Ji Eun, now known as Sung Jin Ah. From her Oh Bong Yi finds information that could mean Kim Bong Cheol was behind Suseong Serial Murders. This gets broadcasted on the next episode of Sherlock Hong Ju after certain difficulties and a well-placed tip from Officer Jeong Ba Reum, our resident predator of predators. Kim Beong Cheol's daughter is Shin Sang's, whose father is a politician, fiancée.

Jeong Ba Reum caught?

After killing Kang Duk Soo, Jeong Ba Reum was caught on a dashcam for bikes. Isn't that such a fantastic device? The camera was stolen by Choi Hong Ju. The dashcam automatically uploads footage, so it was found by one of the residents of Oh Bong Yi's neighborhood. She eventually finds the footage and is shocked to see Jeong Ba Reum in it. On the other side, Jeong Ba Reum is busy killing Lee Jae Shik who is the real Suseong Serial Murderer, and was released from prison. Go Moo Chi comes to that conclusion after carefully reading his case file and talking to his stepdaughter; Lee Jae Shik had killed his stepdaughter's boyfriend who was trying to prevent him from sexually assaulting her. But we know that before him because of the "connecting the dots" from Jeong Ba Reum's perspective. He is a very meticulous killer.

Did Go Moo Chi come face-to-face with Jeong Ba Reum when he followed the noises in the reed field? Did Kim Bong Cheol's suicide attempt succeed? Who was the one stealing the laptop and why?

The week closes off, leaving us with numerous questions that would definitely be answered in the next one.

Are you watching Mouse? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×