Lee Seung Gi’s side addresses lack of payment and gaslighting controversy against Hook Ent CEO

Lee Seung Gi has released his stand on the ongoing legal issue between him and his management agency, Hook Entertainment. Through a legal representative, the singer-actor has clarified his request for the details of his payments. He has also briefly commented on the company’s CEO, Kwon Jin Young’s harsh and threat-filled voice recording which was revealed to the public on the previous day.

Lee Seung Gi’s stand

Through a statement, it was noted that Lee Seung Gi sent a certification of contents to Hook Entertainment on November 15 asking for transparent disclosure of the earnings from his music. They have asked for a detailed breakdown of the profits from all the albums he has released so far. Lee Seung Gi has requested that all the difference in payment be cleared.

Misleading actions from Hook Entertainment

The statement has emphasized Lee Seung Gi’s promotions since his debut 18 years ago as an artist at the agency that he entrusted with his work and his earnings. It further says that the singer-actor was unaware of having earned anything as the officials did not notify him that any profits were made. An accidental message from an employee revealed his profits which led to Lee Seung Gi asking for the details. However, according to the statement, he was made to believe that he was a ‘minus singer’ meaning someone whose earnings are in the negative.

Threats and more

The statement added that in the process of trying to understand the details, he was subjected to insults and threats from the CEO and other people involved. Thus the artist decided on a certificate of contents and requested a transparent monetary record of all his activities in the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with verbal abuse and is in need of support, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.