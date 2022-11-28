Lee Seung Gi’s side denies Hook Entertainment’s claims of having settled his earnings

Lee Seung Gi has called out the claims made by Hook Entertainment about settling his monetary records while renewing his contract in 2021. On November 28, through his legal representative, the singer-actor shared a new statement addressing the current situation around his earnings.

According to the statement, they have called the claims made by Hook Entertainment to be absolutely false. Earlier the agency had denied that they had not paid Lee Seung Gi his music profits and said that they had cleared all their dues with the artist while signing with him in 2021. The legal notice has called it all to be untrue and stated that further conversation with Hook Entertainment seems to be pointless.

Update on his music profits

According to Lee Seung Gi, he never received any details on his earnings from his music and the lack of records makes it impossible to determine what kind of payments were made to the artist and if they were appropriate. The statement reiterated that the singer’s earnings were hidden from him and no settlement based on each release was made. It also brings back the talk of being a ‘minus singer’ that is being mentioned as the phrase apparently used for gaslighting Lee Seung Gi.

Lee Seung Gi’s statement calls the company’s update of having clarified the bond-debt relationships between the two parties, false. They have further claimed a possible case of fraud being committed against the artist on grounds of him settling his music profits without even being aware of them. Asking for transparency and not lies, the statement ends with another call out for Hook Entertainment’s current actions against their artist Lee Seung Gi.