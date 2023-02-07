Lee Seunggi announces marriage plans with actress Lee Da In; Reveals wedding date in handwritten letter
Actor Lee Seunggi is getting married and has decided to spend the rest of his life with Come and Hug Me star Lee Da In. Here are the details.
In a handwritten letter addressed to his fans, actor Lee Seunggi has announced his upcoming marriage. The actor will be getting married to actress Lee Da In on April 7 after first confirming their relationship in late 2020.
Lee Seunggi’s letter
“Hello, this is Lee Seunggi.
It seems that there are many things to write long articles about this year.
Today, I would like to tell you about the most important decision of my life.
I have decided to spend the rest of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, as a ‘married couple’ rather than a lover.
I proposed and it was accepted. We are getting married on April 7.
I have a person for who I will be responsible for the rest of my life, so I wanted to deliver this news directly to you with a happy heart.
She is a warm-hearted and loving person and is someone I want to have by my side forever.
I want to share the joys together with her. Even if life is hard, I want to overcome the ordeal without letting go of her hand.
We hope that you will support the two of us in the future. I will continue to share more in the future and live happily.
Thank you.”
