Lee Seunggi announces marriage plans with actress Lee Da In; Reveals wedding date in handwritten letter

In a handwritten letter addressed to his fans, actor Lee Seunggi has announced his upcoming marriage. The actor will be getting married to actress Lee Da In on April 7 after first confirming their relationship in late 2020.



“Hello, this is Lee Seunggi.

It seems that there are many things to write long articles about this year.

Today, I would like to tell you about the most important decision of my life.

I have decided to spend the rest of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, as a ‘married couple’ rather than a lover.

I proposed and it was accepted. We are getting married on April 7.

I have a person for who I will be responsible for the rest of my life, so I wanted to deliver this news directly to you with a happy heart.

She is a warm-hearted and loving person and is someone I want to have by my side forever.

I want to share the joys together with her. Even if life is hard, I want to overcome the ordeal without letting go of her hand.

We hope that you will support the two of us in the future. I will continue to share more in the future and live happily.

Thank you.”