Lee Seung Gi’s mother-in-law Kyeon Mi Ri to reportedly donate all gift money from his marriage with Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In recently took the internet by storm with their fancy wedding which was nothing short of a scene from a fairytale. The wedding’s chic aura was brilliantly complemented by Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s regal appearance. While the wedding was inevitably a popular affair, it has once again managed to make headlines. This time, however, it is not the couple that has caught the public eye but Lee Da In’s mother.

Kyeon Mi Ri decides to donate Lee Da In’s gift money to charity

Yesterday, a Korean media outlet revealed that Lee Da In’s mother Kyeon Mi Ri has decided to donate the gift money from her daughter’s wedding to charity. The report further revealed that Kyeon Mi Ri has taken the aforementioned decision in order to help those who are in need. Additionally, she plans on making the said donation to the Korea Information Society for the Disabled so that she can support a meaningful cause. This is not the first time Kyeon Mi Ri has decided to show her gratitude towards her society. The actress has a history of making donations to charity and supporting causes of social significance.

Charity’s response

While the news was lauded by many, a significant number of netizens were quick to allege that the foundation Kyeon Mi Ri was claiming to make a donation to was in fact her own. Clarifying the latter-mentioned matter, the charity’s CEO revealed that Kyeon Mi Ri had long been in touch with the foundation and had been making donations to the same for over a decade.

Lee Da In’s mother Kyeon Mi Ri is an actress herself. She is known for her roles in a variety of popular K-dramas and movies. Born on December 25, 1960, in Busan, South Korea, Kyeon Mi Ri started her career as a Miss Korea pageant contestant in 1981. Kyeon Mi Ri has since worked her way up to becoming a household name in South Korea. She has been a significant part of the South Korean entertainment industry for over three decades now.

