Lee Si An-Yuk Jun Seo, Kim A Rin-Kook Dong Ho, and more: VOTE for your favorite Single’s Inferno 4 couple

Love is in the air in Single’s Inferno 4, and couples are already forming ahead of the season finale. As the contestants navigate their connections, fans are divided over which pairing is the best. Should Lee Si An be with Yuk Jun Seo or Theo? And what about Kook Dong Ho, should he end up with Kim A Rin or Park Hye Lin? Opinions are strong, and we want to hear yours!

Single’s Inferno 4 premiered on January 14, 2025, on Netflix, introducing a fresh batch of contestants on their quest for love. Right from the first episode, sparks flew as contestants made their initial picks for ‘Paradise.’ Early pairings included Yuk Jun Seo with Chung You Jin and Lee Si An with Kim Jeong Su, but things quickly took a turn.

Lee Si An soon found herself at the center of a love triangle (or rather, a love square!) when Theo invited her to ‘Paradise,’ and their chemistry started to blossom. However, just as fans were getting invested in this pairing, everything shifted—Lee Si An ultimately chose to go to ‘Paradise’ with Yuk Jun Seo, completely changing the dynamic. With three men vying for her attention, viewers are fiercely debating who she should end up with.

Meanwhile, Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin seemed like they were on their way to becoming a solid couple, but Park Hye Lin and Chung You Jin’s growing interest in him has thrown everything into question. Will he stay loyal to Kim A Rin, or will his heart lead him elsewhere?

Advertisement

With emotions running high and alliances shifting, the ultimate question remains—who is your favorite couple, and who are you rooting for the most? Let us know!