Lee Si Young gives birth to second child via IVF after divorce from husband, calls it God’s gift

Actress Lee Si Young has welcomed her second child, as announced by her on social media on November 5. Taking to her Instagram account to share a bunch of photos of herself and her new baby, she revealed that she had given birth to a daughter the previous day. She shares a son with her former husband, whom she divorced earlier this year. In the images, Lee Si Young could be seen with the infant, believed to have been born just one day before, with her face covered in a mask.

In a welcome update on her Instagram account with 3.9 million followers, Lee Si Young revealed the birth of her daughter. She shared a post that has already received thousands of likes in an hour of publishing it, and wrote, “I’ll think of her as a gift God gave to Mom. I will make sure Shik Shik-ie (baby’s nickname meaning strong) and Jeong Yun are happy for life. Professor Won Hye Seong, thank you so much. I will live without forgetting this gratitude.”

The 43-year-old new mom showed pictures of her new baby’s face as well as the room where they seem to be staying at the moment. Tubes and monitors seemed to be attached to the kid for observation.

About Lee Si Young and her marriage

Lee Si Young married a non-celebrity restaurant businessman in 2017. It is known that he is nine years older than she, and the couple has a son together. However, she announced her divorce in March of this year.

A few months after their divorce, in July, the South Korean actress revealed that she became pregnant with her second child by implanting an embryo that had been frozen during her marriage to her partner. She decided to make use of it rather than discarding it. Later, her ex-husband shared during an interview that he was opposed to their second child, but, respecting her wishes, decided to fulfill his responsibilities as a father.

