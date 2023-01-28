Lee Soo Hyuk and G-Dragon meet up at Paris Fashion Week; K-Drama star takes selfie with Anya Taylor-Joy

On January 28, Lee Soo Hyuk took to Instagram to update his fans about his visit to Paris Fashion Week. He first took a selfie with his bestie G-Dragon, leader of BIGBANG. These two are known to be thick friends since they are in the same agency! The fans in the comments have a different and funny take on some of Lee Soo Hyuk pictures. There are some pictures of him texting!

One fan said, “He was messaging Hoshi”. Recently, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Lee Soo Hyuk have been seen together, becoming close friends so the comments are Hoshi-centric! Another fan said, “I don't blame Hoshi for being whipped for this man!!” In another set of pictures, one could see that he took a selfie with the American actress Anya Taylor-Joy and there is so much visuals overflowing in that picture! Anya Taylor-Joy has won several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2021, she was featured on Time magazine's 100 Next list.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s other activities:

The main poster of Channel A's entertainment program 'Cohabitation, Not Marriage', released on January 16th, is a picture of Han Hye Jin, Lee Yong Jin, Aiki and Lee Soo Hyuk gathered together with a pleasant expression under a 'hot pink' background. Han Hye Jin, Lee Yong Jin, Aiki and Lee Soo Hyuk, who will continue their 'truthful talk' in a comfortable atmosphere like people living in one house, are empathetic MCs with various experiences. 'Single' Han Hye Jin and Lee Soo Hyuk are 'dating meddlers' full of charm, and 'married' Lee Yong Jin and Aiki are expected to tell colorful stories as 'marriage seniors' living with their actual spouses.

On January 27th, G-Dragon revealed a picture of himself styling with a luxury brand. G-Dragon boasted a stylish style like the original fashionista. Meanwhile, G-Dragon recently sent a New Year's greeting through YG Entertainment, saying, "I will work hard in the new year. I'm also preparing an album."

