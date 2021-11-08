Lee Soo Hyuk joins SF9’s Rowoon and Kim Hee Sun in upcoming fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’

Lee Soo Hyuk will join the role of Park Joong Gil in the new MBC drama 'Tomorrow’, which is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022. Park Jong Gil is a grim reaper and he exudes charisma by clashing with Gu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun), the team leader of the crisis management team who saves 'people who want to die'.

Lee Soo Hyuk not only boasts perfect visual chemistry suitable for the cold and deadly grim reaper, but also raises expectations to complete a more intense and attractive character with deeper acting. 'Tomorrow' is a fantasy drama of the afterlife in which the angels who guided the 'dead' save the 'people who want to die'. It is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name, which is considered the life work of many readers.

The main cast includes SF9’s Rowoon who will be playing the Choi Jun Woong who, after being jobless for three years, decides to take his life. However, he finds someone else there who is also about to jump off the bridge and gets into a fight trying to save them. In the fight, the two of them accidentally fall off the bridge. A crisis management team run by grim reapers belatedly arrives at the scene, and Choi Joon Woong ends up falling into a three-year coma with his soul having escaped his body due to an error caused by the grim reapers.

Now a soul who is half alive and half dead, he unexpectedly gets a job at the crisis management team at the most prominent company of grim reapers in the underworld. His job at the team involves taking special care of people with high risk of suicide and helping them want to continue living.

What do you think of the cast line up? Let us know in the comments below.