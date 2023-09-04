Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee and Oh My Girl's Arin confirmed to lead fantasy thriller S Line

Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, and Oh My Girl's Arin have all been confirmed as cast members for the upcoming fantasy thriller K-drama called The S Line. On September 4, the cast lineup for this thrilling drama was confirmed as the actors have been receiving attention as they get curious about their characters in the K-drama read below to know more about the drama.

S Line cast lineup confirmed

On September 4, Sidus confirmed that Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, and Arin will be coming together for the drama S Line which is a work based on the webtoon of the same. Previously it was reported that Lee Soo Hyuk and the Oh My Girl member were offered roles in the drama however, it is officially confirmed that the two will be joined by Lee Da Hee for this show. Lee Soo Hyuk will take on the role of a detective called Han Ji Wook known for his amazing visuals who is a free-spirited individual, out on a mission to find the truth behind S Line. Given his strong presence in dramas like Tomorrow, Doom at Your Service, The Scholar Who Walks the Night, and more, the anticipation to see him lead this thriller show.

Lee Da Hee, who is known for her characters in Search: WWW, Island, Beauty Inside, and many more will be taking on the character of GyuJin, an eccentric high school teacher.

Meanwhile, Arin will play the role of Hyun Heub, a high school student who has seen the S Line ever since her birth. The Oh My Girl members gained attention for her acting in Alchemy of Souls, O'PENing, and more.

About S Line

The sexual lives of humans are depicted in the webcomic S Line by a red line that leads to various scenarios and occurrences. The unusual red line that emerges above a person's head and connects to the forehead of someone they have had sex with will be highlighted in the K-drama. One's private life, particularly their sexual activities, will be made public when this red line shows up. This fantasy thriller film will mix elements of regular life with an incredibly bizarre red line known as the S Line.

