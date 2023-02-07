Lee Soo Man to take legal action against SM Entertainment regarding Kakao Entertainment’s shares

SM Entertainment and Kakao signed a contract through the board of directors on the morning of the 7th, and announced that “Kakao has secured a 9.05% stake in SM.” Acquisition of 1.23 million new shares issued by SM in the form of paid-in capital increase (91,000 won per share, closing price on February 3), and 1.14 million shares through the acquisition of convertible bonds (92,300 per share based on conversion to common stock) is a way to secure it. Kakao spent about 217.2 billion won on this contract, becoming the second largest shareholder in SM.

Kakao's acquisition of SM shares did not happen overnight. Since 2021, Lee Soo Man has been negotiating the acquisition of management rights for SM. In addition, it is known that Kakao recently received an investment of 1 trillion won from the Singapore Investment Authority (GIC) and the Saudi Arabian National Wealth Fund (PIF) led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and it is expected that it will actively invest in SM.

Kakao’s statement:

Kakao said, “Kakao, Kakao Entertainment, and SM Entertainment signed a three-way business agreement and take the lead in raising the global status of K-Culture through multilateral business cooperation in the rapidly changing music and content environment. We plan to promote global management business together by utilizing networks such as overseas partners of each company, and cooperate to strengthen IP competitiveness by co-planning K-pop artists through global auditions.”

Lee Soo Man immediately protested. On the same day, through the legal representative, Law Firm Hwawoo, “Issuing new shares or convertible bonds to a third party for the purpose of changing the influence on the company’s governance relationship, such as the management’s management rights or defense of control rights, in a situation of dispute over management rights of the company, is not the right to issue new shares or convertible bonds to shareholders. It is illegal as it violates the acquisition right.”

“As the representative of the largest shareholder, we will fundamentally block any illegal attempts by the SM board of directors through provisional injunctions to ban illegal issuance of new stocks and convertible bonds,” he emphasized. Lee Soo Man has been in a management dispute with Align Partners. Align Partners has carried out shareholder actions to improve SM governance over the past year. At the center of that was Lee Soo Man's personal company Like Planning, and SM terminated the contract with Like Planning early. Afterwards, SM decided to actively accept the governance improvement plan proposed by Align Partners, but this content proceeded without Lee Soo Man, resulting in division within SM.

