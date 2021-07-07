Lee Sun Bin, Apink’s Eunji, Han Sunhwa and Super Junior’s Choi Siwon confirmed as leads for new TVING drama

Lead cast confirmed for ‘Drunken City Women’ to air in the second half of 2021. Read ahead to know more

The newly independent entertainment company ‘TVING’, previously under CJ E&M, is now in the makings for their newest drama ‘Drunken City Women’ with Lee Sun Bin, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Han Sunhwa and Apink’s Eunji. The gist of the drama is as such, “This is the story of three women whose belief in life is just drinking, to the point it can be considered their “religion.” They will help convey a feeling of comfort and relatability as they try to help viewers relieve their tired bodies and minds through the lives of struggling women in their 30s.”

Han Sunhwa will be playing as a yoga instructor named ‘Han Ji Yeon’ while Lee Sun Bin is to play ‘Ahn So Hee’ a broadcast writer. ‘Kang Ji Gu’ is the name of Eunji’s character who is an origami content creator by profession and Choi Siwon is set to play ‘Kang Buk Gu’ an entertainment producer and currently, the only male lead in the cast.

This will also be Choi Siwon’s return to the small screen since his successful run in ‘My Fellow Citizens’ in 2019. He is also known for his comedic characters in ‘She was Pretty’ and ‘Revolutionary Love’ Eunji was last seen as a guest appearance in ‘Backstreet Rookie’ where Han Sunhwa was part of the lead cast in 2020. Eunji is famously known for her roles in ‘Reply 1997’, guest appearance in ‘Reply 1994’, etc. Han Sunhwa is also known for her roles in ‘Undercover’, ‘Save Me 2’, ‘Tempted’ etc. Lee Sun Bin last appeared in the movie ‘Mission Impossible’ and the drama ‘Uncanny Counter’. She is also known for her roles in ‘Team Bulldog: Off Duty Investigation’, ‘Criminal Minds’ etc.

The talented cast and the relatable story of this slice of life drama await an interesting journey. The drama is set to release later this year and we are geared up, ready to watch this interesting chemistry between the characters bubble up.

