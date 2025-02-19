Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh’s The Potato Lab release plan: When and where to watch, plot, episode guide and more

K-drama fans have an exciting new series to look forward to as The Potato Lab gears up for its debut on Netflix. This upcoming romantic comedy is a heartwarming and refreshing take on love, set against the scenic backdrop of a rural potato research institute.

At the heart of The Potato Lab is Kim Mi Kyeong, played by Lee Sun Bin, a passionate and dedicated researcher whose life revolves around potatoes. With a deep love for her work, she has spent years studying and experimenting with different potato varieties in the hopes of making groundbreaking discoveries.

Her peaceful and research-driven life takes an unexpected turn when So Baek Ho, played by Kang Tae Oh, a sharp-minded and pragmatic corporate director, is appointed to oversee the institute. Unlike Mi Kyeong, who sees beauty in every aspect of her work, Baek Ho is all about efficiency and results, viewing the research facility purely from a business standpoint.

As their contrasting personalities collide, sparks fly in more ways than one. What starts as a clash of ideals soon transforms into an undeniable chemistry, leading to an unpredictable yet heartfelt romance. Beyond the central love story, The Potato Lab boasts a rich ensemble cast with characters that add depth and charm to the story.

Park Ki Se (Lee Hak Joo) is a strategic and ambitious executive director from Wonhan Retail’s planning office. Meanwhile, Lee Ong Joo (Kim Ga Eun) plays a bright and optimistic woman who sees life through rose-tinted glasses. And then there is Kim Hwan Kyung (Shin Hyun Seung), Mi Kyeong’s younger brother, whose carefree and fun-loving nature contrasts with his sister’s serious work ethic.

Netflix has officially set The Potato Lab’s premiere for March 1, 2025. The drama will consist of 12 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday. The finale is scheduled for April 6, 2025. Based on Netflix’s usual release format, episodes are expected to be available at 1:30 PM IST.