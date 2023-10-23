Lee Sun Bin, Kim Min Seok, and more set to uncover inter-floor Noise in new horror film

Lee Sun Bin and Kim Min Seok are reportedly gearing up for a new horror film. The film directed by Kim Su Jin and bankrolled by Studio Finecut is titled Noise (literal title). The upcoming project is scheduled to cast fresh pairings set against the backdrop of a haunting apartment. Studio Finecut confirmed the cast and announced the start of the shoot on October 23. Read on.

Lee Sun Bin and Kim Min Seok to star in upcoming horror film

On October 23, the production company stated “Confirmed cast members such as Lee Sun Bin, Kim Min Seok, Jeon Ik Ryeong, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Han Su Ah are set to star in Noise, which has commenced filming in earnest.” Lee Sun Bin known for her roles in The Heavenly Idol, Work Later, Drink Now Season, The Uncanny Counter, and so on, will take up the lead role alongside the Descendants of the Sun actor Kim Min Seok.

More about the horror film Noise

As per the official synopsis, “The movie Noise revolves around the unsettling experiences of Joo Young (played by Lee Sun Bin) and her sister Joo Hee (played by Han Soo Ah) post their relocation to a new apartment. Joo Hee disappears amid mysterious noises, setting out Joo Young and Joo Hee's boyfriend Ki Hoon (played by Kim Min Seok) on a dangerous quest to discover her whereabouts and the source of the weird noises.”

The story further introduces more apartment residents such as Ryu Kyung Soo from room no. 406, who makes sure to keep Lee Sun Bin’s character terrorized in the apartment. Next, we have, Jeon Ik Ryeong who plays a major role in revealing the secret of the apartment residents. Joo Hee, Joo Young's missing younger sister, will be portrayed by newbie Han Soo Ah. With a late 2024 release date on cards, Noise is set to film beginning on October 28.

More on Lee Sun Bin’s upcoming K-drama

Lee Sun Bin, known for her roles in popular series like Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation and the Work Later, Drink Now franchise, alongside films such as Okay Madam and Mission Possible, is set to take on a new role in the K-drama Once Upon a Boyhood . The actress will be starring alongside Run On actor Im Si Wan. The series backed by Coupang Play will release in November this year. The teaser stills of the same was released a few days back. Check out.

