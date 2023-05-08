Lee Sun Kyun-Ju Ji Hoon's thriller film Project: Silence unveils poster before Cannes debut

Project: Silence, which has received an official invitation to this year's Cannes Film Festival, will meet audiences around the world through a midnight screening on May 21st. The movie Project: Silence (directed by Kim Tae Gon) is a story about people who are isolated on the Gonghang Bridge in danger of collapsing in a dense fog that cannot be distinguished from one inch ahead and fights to the extreme to survive a series of unexpected disasters.

Project: Silence’s poster:

The overseas poster released this time raises tension by capturing the scene where the airport bridge collapsed due to an unexpected series of disasters. While the dizzying appearance of the Airport Bridge and the falling vehicle predicts an imminent disaster situation, the English title and national secret project, 'Project: Silence', which is the beginning of the extreme struggle in the movie, rises above the Airport Bridge and draws attention.

Project: Silence:

'Project: Silence will be unveiled for the first time worldwide on May 21st at the Midnight Screening at the Lumiere Grand Theater. Director Kim Yong Hwa, who was in charge of production, and director Kim Tae Gon, who was in charge of directing, as well as actors Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon, and Kim Hee Won, will attend. Lee Sun Kyun, who was invited to two films this year, 'Sleep' (Critics' Week) and for this film following 'Going to the End' (Director's Week/2014) and 'Parasite' (Competition Division/2019), said, "It's amazing. It is so meaningful and honorable to present a work that all the staff and actors filmed with passion and passion at the Cannes International Film Festival. I hope that audiences around the world will enjoy our movie.”

Ju Ji Hoon:

Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Hee Won, who were invited for the second time after 'Duke' (Midnight Screening / 2018) and 'The Merciless: The World of Bad Guys' (Midnight Screening / 2017), said, "I think we are very fortunate actors. It's nice to be able to be a part of such an attractive work, but it's a great honor to be invited again to the Cannes International Film Festival, which all filmmakers dream of. I am excited to see how audiences around the world will view our film, and I am excited to see what amazing things will happen”.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki-Hong Sa Bin's Hopeless unveils new poster ahead of Cannes screening

Advertisement