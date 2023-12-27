Lee Sun Kyun passes away at 48: Know about Parasite star’s ongoing drug investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs, death

Actor Lee Sun Kyun known for his roles in K-dramas like Coffee Prince, Pasta, My Mister and more has tragically passed away today on December 27. The actor was caught up in a drug-related case in October alongside BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and other A-listers from the industry. Read on to know all about his recent case.

Lee Sun Kyun gets caught up in drug allegations

On October 19, Gyeonggi Shinmun reported an ongoing internal investigation by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit against prominent actor L and seven others for alleged violations of the Drugs Control Act. Adding to the complexity, Gyeonggi Shinmun revealed that actor L had reportedly provided a substantial sum, approximately 300 million won (around $221,900), to a drug supplier after being threatened. An official from the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed these details.

Amid mounting speculation surrounding Lee Sun Kyun based on suggestive hints, his agency, HODU&U Entertainment, released a statement acknowledging the ongoing process of verifying specific facts related to the allegations against Lee Sun Kyun. Furthermore, the agency disclosed that the Coffee Prince actor had taken legal action by filing a complaint against individual A, linked to the incident, citing continuous blackmail and threats.

Lee Sun Kyun gets called for questioning

On October 28, Lee Sun Kyun underwent questioning at the Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station for the first time. He also underwent his initial round of drug tests to ascertain the potential use and types of drugs involved. Additionally, authorities confiscated his phone for forensic analysis.

As reported by SBS News 8 on November 3, the results of hair strand testing revealed no traces of drug use in Lee Sun Kyun's samples. The police confirmed this information, indicating that 100 strands of the actor's hair were tested following the issuance of a search warrant. The test results did not detect marijuana or pharmaceutical drugs. Despite these negative results suggesting no drug use in the past 8-10 months, the police continued the investigation, maintaining suspicion of drug use.

Lee Sun Kyun drops out of dramas; faces travel ban

On October 23 KST, an exclusive media outlet reported that due to the prolonged nature of the process required for Lee Sun Kyun to address his situation following the unfortunate incident, the production company of No Way Out accommodated the actor's request.

After discussions with the management company, Lee Sun Kyun voluntarily withdrew from the project. Subsequently, on October 27, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's drug crime investigation team confirmed that travel restrictions for Lee Sun Kyun had been approved by the Ministry of Justice, following a request from the police.

Lee Sun Kyun test results; his statements

On November 4, the police re-summoned Lee Sun Kyun after initial drug screenings yielded negative results, leading them to seek further evaluation from the National Institute of Scientific Investigation. Subsequently, Lee Sun Kyun underwent a second detailed drug test, focusing on his body hair, which also returned negative. However, the National Forensic Service recently informed the police that a drug-negative reaction was detected in the additional precise analysis of Lee Sun Kyun's armpit hair.

With consecutive negative results, Lee Sun Kyun has found himself in a situation where concrete evidence has not been secured by the police. Growing criticism suggested that continuing the investigation without clear evidence may be unwarranted.

During his second three-hour police interrogation, the actor asserted that he unknowingly participated in drug use, unaware that he had been provided with illegal substances. Allegedly, the drugs were given to him by an acquaintance, specifically a female general manager of an adult entertainment establishment.

Lee Sun Kyun asks for a lie detector test; passes away at age 48

The My Mister star underwent a third round of questioning on December 24. During the session on Sunday, he was interrogated for a staggering 19 hours. In an effort to assert his innocence, the actor requested a polygraph test and submitted a statement through his attorney to the Drug Crime Investigation Unit of the Incheon Police Station.

Lee Sun Kyun contended that he believed he was using a sleeping pill and was unaware that it was a drug during a recent police investigation. As reported, the Parasite star refuted the statement of a nightclub manager identified as 'A,' stating that he inhaled through a straw in his nose, thinking it was a sleeping pill, not realizing it was a drug.

Tragically, Lee Sun Kyun passed away today on December 27 after being found unconscious in his car near Waryong Park in Seoul. His agency has also confirmed his passing.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same and If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

