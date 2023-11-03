Lee Sun Kyun tests negative for marijuana, psychotropic drugs with hair sample test

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Following a thorough analysis of actor Lee Sun Kyun's hair, amid suspicions of drug use, it has been confirmed that no drug substances were detected. SBS 8 News reported that the urgent and precise testing of Lee Sun Kyun's hair yielded negative results for marijuana and psychotropic drugs. This indicates that he has not used either of these two types of drugs in the last 10 months.

The actor was previously booked by police under confirmed suspicion of drug use and is currently being tested and questioned. Lee Sun Kyun, declined to provide a statement during the previous investigation, now is set to appear at the police once more, scheduled for tomorrow, the 4th.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

