Lee Sun Kyun's agency confirms actor's passing; Comments on funeral proceedings

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide

Lee Sun Kyun's agency, Hodu&U Entertainment, has officially confirmed the news of the actor's passing after he was found unconscious earlier today. Earlier reports indicate that actor Lee Sun Kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday.

Lee Sun Kyun’s agency comments on actor’s passing

In a statement provided to media outlets, including SPOTV, Lee Sun Kyun’s agency, HODU&U Entertainment, expressed their sorrow and grief over the actor’s passing earlier today. They conveyed their regret in sharing the unfortunate news and confirmed that their agency's actor, Lee Sun Kyun, had indeed passed away on December 27. The agency acknowledged the difficulty in finding words to encapsulate their sorrow and requested that fans refrain from spreading false information through speculation or malicious statements, ensuring that the final path of the deceased is treated with fairness.

The statement also mentioned that the funeral will be conducted quietly, with the deceased’s bereaved family and colleagues in attendance. In conclusion, HODU&U Entertainment extended their deepest condolences to the departed actor.

Lee Sun Kyun passes away at 48

On December 27, the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station reported the discovery of an unconscious man inside a parked car in Seoul’s Waryong Park and subsequently confirmed the individual's identity as Lee Sun Kyun.

The esteemed actor known for his roles in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, as well as acclaimed performances in Sleep, Coffee Prince, and A Hard Day, found himself under intense public scrutiny amid a drug case that led to his withdrawal from several upcoming projects. Since October, Lee Sun Kyun had been the subject of a police investigation into alleged drug use.

Facing allegations alongside other industry A-listers, including BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Lee Sun Kyun, 48 years old, left either a suicide note or a "will" for his wife, according to police officials. Throughout October, several prominent figures, including Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon, faced drug-related accusations following police cues. G-Dragon, however, successfully cleared his name after undergoing numerous narcotics tests. In the case of the Parasite actor, uncertainty surrounded his situation until a comprehensive analysis by the National Institute of Forensic Science, utilizing a simple reagent test, confirmed the absence of drugs.

Despite being subjected to police investigations three times, Lee Sun Kyun sought a lie detector test on the 26th, reflecting his determination to address the allegations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

