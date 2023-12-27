Lee Sun Kyun’s Career Highlights: From historic win at SAG Awards to Parasite's triumph at 92nd Academy Awards

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, passed away aged 48 on 27th December 2023. His tragic demise has caused shock waves in the Korean entertainment world. The police discovered the actor inside a car at a central Seoul park, accompanied by lit charcoal briquettes. His death is suspected to be a suicide, however, the police investigation is still underway. This tragic news has come amidst the actor’s ongoing drug probe.

Lee Sun Kyun was one of the most celebrated South Korean actors. He debuted as a musical theater artist and shifted to television and films later. The actor had an illustrious career spanning over two decades. From supporting roles to main leads, the actor evolved with every project he starred in, such as Coffee Prince (2007), White Tower (2007), My Mister (2018) and many others.

Let’s take a look at some of the significant achievements of Lee Sun Kyun’s career!

Lee Sun Kyun gained international fame with Parasite

Lee Sun Kyun was already a renowned name in South Korea, but he rose to global stardom with the Oscar-winning film Parasite. The actor contributed to the film’s historic success by perfectly portraying the role of Park Don Ik, the head of an affluent Park family. His family becomes the target of their poor employees who disguise themselves as highly qualified professionals and infiltrate their household.

Parasite actor bagged the SAG Award and earned an International Emmy Award nomination

Parasite became a global phenomenon as the entire cast of the film, including Lee Sun Kyun, got invited to several international film festivals and award ceremonies, including the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, and many others.

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun, accompanied director Bong Joon Ho and his co-stars namely, Song Kang Ho, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, and Park So Dam, to the coveted 2019 Cannes Film Festival for the film’s special premiere. The cast was overjoyed as the film won the Palme d'Or (highest honor) on 21 May 2019, making it the first Korean film ever to achieve this feat.

Lee Sun Kyun (along with the cast members) received the prestigious Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Their impeccable performances also earned them a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

Lee Sun Kyun made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, New York Asian Film Festival, and more

The actor may have garnered global popularity with Parasite, but his acting prowess was recognized way back in 2009 when he won the Best Actor award for his role in a romantic thriller film titled Paju at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival.

Paju unfolds the story of a teenage schoolgirl named Choi Eun Mo (Seo Woo) who develops feelings for her teacher Joong Shik, played by Lee Sun Kyun. Things turn ugly as the latter starts dating Choi Eun Mo’s older sister and marries her. Actor Lee Sun Kyun received critical acclaim for the portrayal of the mysterious man, Joong Shik, who manages the complex relationship with both sisters.

The actor collaborated with director Hong Sang Soo on multiple occasions and together, they created masterpieces like Night and Day (2008), Oki's Movie (2010), and Nobody’s Daughter Haewon (2013). Their films earned several accolades and were invited to film festivals across the globe.

In 2021, Lee Sun Kyun played a brain scientist in a show called Dr. Brain, which was the first Korean-language show produced for the Apple TV+ platform. For his role, he was nominated for the Best Actor award at the 50th International Emmy Awards. In 2023, he starred in a romantic comedy titled Killing Romance, alongside actress Honey Lee. The actor attended the 22nd New York Asian Film Festival as his film was screened at the event.

The actor brought so many characters to life and never failed to impress the audience. Needless to say, Lee Sun Kyun was truly an artist of rare talent!

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

