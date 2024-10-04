Lee Sun Kyun's death: My Mister director Kim Won Seok calls for compassion and responsible reporting at BIFF

On October 4, a heartfelt tribute titled Remembering the Late Actor Lee Sun Kyun unfolded at Lotte Cinema Centum City in Haeundae, Busan, as part of the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The event featured a talk session focused on the critically acclaimed drama My Mister, which aired in 2018 and deeply resonated with audiences. In attendance were director Kim Won Seok, along with actors Park Ho San and Song Sae Byeok, who reflected on the show’s enduring impact.

My Mister tells the story of three brothers grappling with life’s struggles alongside a woman burdened by her own hardships. Together, they embark on a journey of healing, finding solace in one another. During the tribute, Kim Won Seok recalled a powerful line from the series: “Why are you so eager to cut people off?” This line elicited a response from Lee Sun Kyun's character, Park Dong Hoon: “That’s just how companies work. Do you think they cut people based on who can’t do their job? No, they cut people who are an inconvenience.”

The director's reflections took a somber turn as he addressed the broader implications of such sentiments. He expressed that for actors and directors like him, the ‘company’ is the ‘public’ and the ones doing the cutting are the masses. This comment was made in reference to the weight of public opinion and its potential to shape lives and careers in the entertainment industry.

Kim Won Seok urged the audience to consider the complexities faced by individuals who endure public scrutiny and abandonment. He further elaborated, how difficult must it be for someone who is attacked, criticized, and then abandoned by the public? and said, “that’s what being ‘cut’ feels like.” He emphasized the responsibility the public holds in shaping narratives and called for a more compassionate approach, particularly towards those who may be facing difficulties without just cause.

The emotional tone of the event resonated with attendees, as he shared his heartfelt wish, which was to give people a second chance before cutting them off. He said, “I can’t help but feel that my suggestion might have been a heavy burden on Lee Sun Kyun’s heart, and that breaks my heart.”

He concluded by apologizing for speaking on such a sensitive topic, emphasizing that the ultimate power resides with the public. “Those who leak false information and baseless investigation reports must be punished,” he reminded the audience, advocating for accountability for those who spread false information and baseless accusations.

