Lee Sun Kyun’s drug case: Police reportedly denied late actor's request for private interrogation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

According to the latest report by Yonhap News Agency, Lee Sun Kun’s defense attorney had requested for a private summon after attending two rounds of questioning in the public eye. However, the police had reportedly denied the request.

For the unversed, Parasite fame Lee Sun Kyun was found dead inside a car in central Seoul park on 27th December. The police are still investigating the apparent suicide to ascertain the cause of death. The news came amidst the actor’s ongoing drug probe. Since October, the actor was under suspicion of consuming drugs at a nightclub in Gangnam neighborhood. The South Korean actor had undergone repeated interrogations, despite yielding negative test results thrice.

Lee Sun Kyun’s request for private summon was refused by police: Reports

On October 28, Lee Sun Kyun attended the first round of questioning and then, he was summoned for the second time a week later (on 4 November). Both the appearances were made public and the actor was surrounded by many reporters. Addressing the media, the actor bowed and offered apologies. He added that he would cooperate with the investigation and undergo tests to prove his innocence.

To avoid further public scrutiny, Lee Sun Kyun's attorney had formally requested a closed investigation for the third round. However, the appeal was rejected by the police.

As per Yonhap News report, an official from Incheon Police Department stated that no such request for private summons was made. Later, the actor’s attorney again requested for confidential interrogation, but the police reportedly refused, stating, “It’s difficult. The broadcast reporters want public summons to be carried out.”

Subsequently, the actor underwent a 19-hour-long interrogation on 23 December. After this, the actor had requested for a polygraph test a day before his death.

Police violated investigation disclosure rules by rejecting Lee Sun Kyun’s appeal for a private summon

According to Article 16 of the ‘Rules on Public Information on Police Investigation Cases’, the chief of the police agency should not permit the media to cover the case, whether it is filming or recording the attendance or investigation proceedings. In case it is necessary to have a public summon, measures must be taken to ensure that individuals involved in the incident should not be exposed.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

