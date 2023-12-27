Lee Sun Kyun's funeral to be held on 29 December; wife Jeon Hye Jin and brothers named chief mourners

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide.

Parasite fame Lee Sun Kyun passed away on 27 December. The actor's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, released an official statement confirming his untimely demise. The agency also stated that Lee Sun Kyun's funeral will be held quietly in the presence of the bereaved family and colleagues.

As per the recent update, Lee Sun-kyun's mortuary has been set up at Seoul National University Hospital in Jongno-gu, Seoul (South Korea), and the private funeral will take place on 29 December.

Lee Sun Kyun's funeral will be held on 29 December

There are only a few mourners present at Lee Sun Kyun's mortuary site due to tight security. Reporters had gathered at the location; however, the entry was prohibited. The actor's latest film was Killing Romance, and the director of the film, Lee Won Suk, reportedly paid his visit to the mortuary site.

The burial will be held on 29 December in Seonyeong, Buan-gun, Jeollabuk-do. The late actor's wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and his brothers are named in the list of chief mourners.

About Lee Sun Kyun's tragic passing

On 27th December, Lee Sun Kyun was found dead in a park in Jongno-gu, Seoul. As per recent reports, the police received an emergency call from the actor's manager informing them about Lee Sun Kyun's disappearance. The police had discovered the actor unconscious inside the car next to burning charcoal briquettes. The actor's death is suspected to be suicide; however, the police investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the cause of death.

Advertisement

This sad news came amidst an ongoing drug probe. Since October, the actor has undergone three rounds of investigation on alleged charges related to marijuana and psychotropic drug consumption.

For the unversed, Lee Sun Kyun was one of the most celebrated artists in the South Korean entertainment industry. He showcased his exemplary acting abilities through various shows and films, including Coffee Prince (2007), Parasite (2019), Sleep (2023), and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When late My Mister actor Lee Sun Kyun visited co-star IU during her new film Dream