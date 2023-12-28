Lee Sun Kyun's last interview released, here's what the Parasite actor talked about before his tragic demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs, death and possible suicide

The entire world is grieving over the unexpected death of actor Lee Sun Kyun, whose sudden departure on December 27 has shaken people across the globe.

In his last interview with Chicago News Magazine, Lee Sun Gyun openly discusses his journey and achievements.

Lee Sun Kyun on his career and success

The Magazine revealed that the last recorded conversation with actor Lee Sun Kyun occurred on October 7, 2023, in the United States with News Magazine Chicago. Discussing his career, Lee Sun Kyun expressed gratitude for surpassing his wildest expectations.

He shared that he experienced achievements beyond his dreams, such as attending the Academy Awards, winning an award, and receiving applause from Hollywood celebrities. While talking to the host at News Magazine Chicago, reflecting on his career’s significant moment he said, "I got to go to the Academy Awards and even won an award, and received applause from Hollywood celebrities. It felt like I was dreaming. I've really come a long way." The actor attributed his success to persevering with his skills and putting in hard work.

Regarding future projects, Lee Sun Kyun expressed his desire to start writing another journal i.e. add another facet to his acting career. Rather than harboring grand ambitions, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that the process of bringing a character to life in each project is meaningful. His focus is on being grateful and continuing to create acting projects.

When asked about the role of acting in his life, Lee Sun Kyun compared it to consistent homework which he strives to excel in. Acting served as both a motivating force and a unique expression in his life. He revealed he views acting as writing in a diary, a tool to reflect on his work.

Regarding receiving awards, he remarked, "Even getting this award would be like another page in my journal, that collects over time.” According to him, it's something he can look back on and think, “I wasn't so bad so far. I worked diligently.” Looking ahead, he expressed his desire to continue writing in another diary, emphasizing his intention to create more amazing work in the future.

Lee Sun Kyun’s diary unfortunately ends on 27th December

Unfortunately, Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun tragically passed away on December 27th, a confirmation made by South Korean police. Reports earlier in the day suggested that the actor was found unconscious in his vehicle.

Lee Sun Kyun's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, expressed deep sorrow and grief over his passing, confirming the news. Police reportedly found evidence of burning charcoal briquettes inside his car, indicating a potential suicide. Starting in October, Lee Sun Kyun had been under police investigation for alleged drug use.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same and if you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

