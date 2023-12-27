Lee Sun Kyun's manager not wife Jeon Hye Jin called police to notify of disappearance; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was found unconscious in his car on December 27. The Seoul Seongbuk Police Station discovered an unconscious man inside a parked car on the way to Seoul’s Waryong Park. He was later identified as the actor.

According to recent reports, his manager had informed the police of his disappearance and the note that he had left behind. Earlier it was reported that his wife, actor Jeon Hye Jin, had called the police to report the disappearance.

His company confirmed his passing away and informed that teh funeral will be a private affair with friends and family.

Actor Lee Sun Kyun has impressed the audience with his roles in My Mister, Parasite, Cofee Prince, and more. On October 20, it was confirmed that actor Lee Sun Kyun is being investigated over charges of illegal narcotics use. His agency Hodu Entertainment stated that the accusations against him are being examined.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

