Lee Sun Kyun's SLEEP joins BLACKPINK’s Jennie's The Idol, Bibi's Hwaran and more at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. The festival is widely acclaimed for celebrating some of the finest cinematic efforts across the world. The best part of this celebration is that it transcends the boundaries of genres and language. This year is incredibly special for South Korean celebrities whose work has made it to the festival.

The list of films and dramas starring South Korean celebrities that made it to the Cannes Film Festival include Lee Sun Kyun's SLEEP, Krystal Jung’s Cobwebs, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's The Idol, and Bibi's Hwaran.

1 | SLEEP

The release of the South Korean movie ‘Sleep’ will mark the directorial debut of Jason Yu who's widely known as Bong Joon Ho’s (Parasite’s director) assistant director. The movie stars Jinny’s Kitchen’s Jung Yu Mi and Lee Sun Kyun. The movie will follow a pregnant woman and her husband as they both navigate through the grotesque consequences of the problematic sleeping habits of one of them. The couple initially approaches a clinic but to no avail and is consequently pushed to visit a shaman instead.

2 | Cobwebs

‘Cobweb’ is an upcoming South Korean dark comedy that will follow an obsessive director as he navigates through the taxing procedure of refilming the climax of a 1970 film ‘Cobweb’, In the aforementioned attempt to better the film’s ending, the movie’s plot takes the audience on a rollercoaster emotional ride that goes back and forth between despair and laughter. ‘Cobwebs’ director Kim Jee Won has worked on some of the finest South Korean thrillers including ‘The Good, The Bad, The Weird’, ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’, ‘A Bittersweet Life’ & ‘I Saw The Devil’.

3 | The Idol

‘The Idol’ is an upcoming American series created by Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The movie will follow the controversial rise of a pop star who decides to rebrand herself as ‘America’s Sexiest Pop Star’.

4 | Hwaran

Hwaran is an upcoming movie starring South Korean singer Bibi, Song Joong Ki, and Hong Xa Bin. The movie will follow a pair of siblings, who, in a desperate attempt to escape their horrible lives, enter the world of crime and meet a criminal boss (Song Joong Ki).

