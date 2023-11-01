Lee Seung Gi and My Dearest actor Lee Da In announce pregnancy; To welcome first child in February 2024

Actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In confirmed that they would be welcoming their first baby in February next year. The couple had announced that they began dating back in 2020 and got married in 2023. The Mouse actor's label Human Made released a set of photos to share glimpses of their happy wedding.

Lee Da In's agency issues statement

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In who had married each other on April 7, 2023, are pregnant and have confirmed the birth of their first child. The baby is due in February 2024. Lee Da In's agency 9 Ato Entertainment released a statement and said, 'With immense pleasure, we would like to share the exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da In into motherhood. She is gratefully embracing the new phase of her life that will turn February next year."

They also added that she will be focusing on her well-being and health. Lastly, they asked for the fans to keep showering her with their blessings and affection.

More about Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi is not only a talented actor but a singer as well. He has impressed his audience with songs like A Song That Will Make You Smile and Losing You. As an actor, he has impressed the audience with projects like Mouse, Vagabond, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, and more.

Lee Da In is a talented actor whose currently airing drama My Dearest has been receiving a lot of love and attention. My Dearest's second part is currently airing on MBC. The series is a romantic drama set in the Joseon period. Lee Da In has also worked in popular shows like Hwarang and Alice.

The couple had been dating since 2020 and Lee Da In had revealed their status in 2021. They finally got married in Apri 2023 and Lee Seung Gi took to Instagram to confirm their marriage and posted their wedding pictures along with a statement.

